Royal Caledonian Club’s 50-year medal for Hew

A Ballantrae man has been awarded a special long service medal from the Royal Caledonian Curling Club.

At last Saturday’s celebration dinner for Logan Curling Club’s 150th anniversary at the North West Castle Hotel, stalwart club member Hew Drummond was presented with his Royal Caledonian Curling Club 50 year medal.

The medal is presented to curlers who have had been members of RCCC affiliated curling clubs for 50 years continuously.

Hew, who now lives in Ballantrae, began curling with Logan before going on to join Orwell CC at Kinross. When he moved back to the south-west he played with Loch Connel CC and then finally back to Logan CC.

The Royal Caledonian Curling Club (RCCC) is the National Governing Body for Scottish Curling. With approximately 12,500 members in over 640 clubs.