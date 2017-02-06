Scotland’s gold medal gymnast inspires Carrick youngsters

Staff and pupils at a Carrick school were inspired by Scotland’s gold medal gymnast Steve Frew.

Last week, St Cuthbert’s Primary School in Maybole took part in the Sky Sports Living for Sport project.

This involves Athlete Mentors being sent out to the school for a half day visit to introduce outcomes before coming back for a full day later in the year.

The staff and pupils were inspired by Steve Frew on his visit as he told them his story.

Competing in his fourth Commonwealth Games in Manchester in July 2002, he made history for Scotland when he won the men’s rings event. Steve was Scotland’s first-ever gymnastics Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

This was the highlight of an international career which has spanned 23 years and has seen Steve represent Great Britain at two World Championships and compete for Scotland at five Commonwealth Games.

Having been an Athlete Mentor for several years, Steve is also taking on the role of Senior Athlete Mentor this academic year – using the expertise he has gained from previous years on the initiative to visit schools which have already completed Sky Sports Living for Sport projects and help them to continue to develop and improve their students’ lives through sport.

Speaking on his appointment as an Athlete Mentor, Steve said: “Sky Sports Living for Sport is such a rewarding initiative for young people, and I wanted to be a part of something that inspires and supports young people’s lives. I think my story is something that students who may be struggling with their own problems can relate to, and hearing it from me personally gives them the impetus to be the best they can be.”

The project strengthens the already strong link with physical education at St Cuthbert’s and the consistent work from PE Specialist Chris Crookston. The visit meets Sky Sports Living for Sport outcomes and also Curriculum for Excellence outcomes.