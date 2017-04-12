Scottish grand national at Ayr is sold out for third year running

The Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr Racecourse on Saturday April 22 is completely sold out for the third successive year.

A 17,000 crowd will witness the biggest and richest day’s racing in Scotland featuring the £215,000 Coral Scottish Grand National and the £105,000 QTS Scottish Champion Hurdle.

The two day Coral Scottish Grand National Festival commences on Friday April 21 with Ladies Day and there are still Club and Grandstand tickets available for this superb day out.

The feature race on Friday are the Class 1 Listed Hillhouse Quarry Handicap Chase over two miles four and a half furlongs with a prize fund of £50,000 and this marks the 25th anniversary of Hillhouse Quarry sponsoring at the meeting.

The main supporting race is the £25,000 coral.co.uk Mares’ Handicap Hurdle run over three miles and half a furlong. There is also the added excitement of the best Dressed Ladies competition when one lucky lady will win a prize of a fantastic two night trip to Venice for two including flights and accommodation in the four star Hotel Palazzo Giovanelli.

To book Club Badges and Grandstand tickets for Ladies Day on April 21 go to www.scottishgrandnationalfestival.co.uk