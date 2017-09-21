Shanghai Glory is favourite at Ayr Gold cup weekend

Trainer Charlie Hills is plotting a glorious weekend when he sends his four year-old Shanghai Glory on the long trip to Ayr for the William Hill Ayr Gold Cup.

The sponsors have the Mrs Fitri Hay owned horse at 10-1 favourite and Jamie Spencer takes the mount on Shanghai Glory who last year won a Listed race at the Curragh.

Richard Fahey has is likely to have several runners in the £200,000 contest and the Godolphin owned Toscanini was the subject of a gamble from 16s into 14s and there was also a move for Naggers, trained by Paul Midgeley, from 20s into 16s. John Gosden is sending Johnny Barnes from his Newmarket base and he is quoted at 14-1 while another southern raider attracting support is Ed Walker’s Aeolus (20-1).

The £715,000 William Hill Ayr Gold Cup Festival kicks off on Thursday with Doonside Cup Day with the feature race of the same name certain to be one of the highest class races ever run at Ayr.

The Class 1 Listed Doonside Cup has attracted 20 entries and runners on the day could include Mark Johnston’s Frankel colt Frankuus and The Queen’s Michael Bell trained Fabricate. On Friday there are two Class 1 Listed races including the Harry Rosebery Stakes.