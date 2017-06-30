Spring Fling double win for Sullivan at Ayr Races

JOCKEY Jimmy Sullivan was the man in form at Ayr on Saturday riding a big race double on Spring Fling in the Scottish Sun/British Stallion Studs EBF Land O’Burns Fillies Stakes, a Listed race, and on Nicholas T in the Class 2 Scottish Sun On Sunday Handicap for the Johnstone Rose Bowl.

Spring Fling, who made a 708 mile round trip from the Oxfordshire stables of Henry Candy, made great headway inside the final furlong to win by a length and a quarter from Rural Celebration with the favourite Queen Kindly in third.

Nicholas T was winning for the third time at Ayr and was produced late by Sullivan to win rather cosily by half a length from another course specialist in Sophie P. The win gave owner William Johnstone, who is from Coylton, and trainer Jim Goldie a double as the previous evening Euchen Glen triumphed in the Magners Handicap. Both horses were also bred by Mr Johnstone.

Jim Goldie said afterwards: “That was a good performance from Nicholas T and we will now look at going for the John Smith Cup at York.”

Other highlights over the two-day Tennent’s Racenight and Scottish Sun Raceday included a very impressive win on Saturday by the Keith Dalgleish trained Lomu in the Sunsport Handicap.

Off the track since October the three year old colt stayed on strongly to beat the Richard Fahey trained Navarone by half a length.

Mike Smith saddled a double on Friday night when Haymarket, ridden by Carol Bartley, won the Tennent’s Black Amateur Riders Handicap and Gworn, the mount of PJ McDonald, won the Caledonia Best Handicap.