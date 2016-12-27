Storm Barbara fails to halt Ayr Roads cyclists run

The onset of hurricane ‘Barbara’ disrupted Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club’s itinerary plans for last weekend.

The club’s annual free wheel contest at Oswald Brig had to be postponed.

This event is very much a fun occasion, when club members free wheel down the brae from Gibbs Yard to the ancient bridge over the River Ayr.

It favours the heavy weights and at this time of year there are normally a few! The whippet hill climbers and fast men of the club, don’t stand a chance!

Five club members did however manage to get out on the mid week run, before the arrival of ‘Barbara’. They took in a sixty plus mile run by way of Crosshill and Glenalla Fell into the Stinchar Valley at North Balloch.

A cafe stop at Barr village was welcomed by all.

Here they enjoyed the home baking of the community run cafe, a favourite of the Roads club and one to be recommended. It was then over the delightful climb of ‘The Screws’, before dropping into the Girvan Valley by Penkil Castle. The middle road home by way of Kilkerran and Maybole ended a good day out in Carrick.

The next Sunday club run will be on the 8th January, when a full field is expected for the ne’erday visit to the club hut.

Meanwhile, racing club members are enjoying a short break from their respective training regimes while others are still competing in the winter cyclo cross events throughout the country.

Those who favour touring and sportives are already planning their diaries for next year, for tours both at home and abroad.

On the social media scene, the club is in the progress of updating its web pages. This is being undertaken by Scott Knox, the club’s web administrator.

The new site may be visited at www.ayroadscc.co.uk or the club forum at ayrroads.freeforums.net.

The annual prize giving date will be announced shortly.