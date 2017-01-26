Tight security at Turnberry for President Trump inauguration

If it is warm then it is raining, if it is not raining it is bitterly cold with a sharp wind, yet the golfer will go out for a few holes but rarely in those conditions for a full round.

Therefore I have little competition results to report on.

Mind you last Friday for the American inauguration of a new President there was security on the entrance to Turnberry Hotel no doubt in case an army of women came there to protest.

There was no such security needed on the Golf clubhouse as presumably lady golfers would prefer to play than to protest and in any case my ubiquitous caddy master would soon sort them out.

A golf writer Peter Cavendish once wrote ‘There is no reason, in the nature of things, why golf should not be begun as soon as one can walk, and continued as long as one can walk’.

So much truth in that remark. Another golf writer Bob Waters on Jack Nicklaus ‘Nicklaus is a competitor, his thirst for battle, his desire to succeed is equalled only by his instinct to do it all with grace’.

I was at the Carrick Burns Supper last Saturday when I was approached by a lady who had read my article covering the rabbits polluting the Girvan golf course.

Her husband was a golfer who had also complained to her about the rabbit problem.

But to get to her interest in the golf course, which I may add has nothing to do with golf as she does not play herself,

it is regarding the rabbits that are to be caught one way or another as she is very fond of rabbit cooked with mustard and rabbits seem to be very hard to come by these days.

The lady in question would like to avail herself of any spare rabbits South Ayrshire Council may have in order for her to entertain her dinner guests.

If all the burrows on the course reflect the population of rabbits then she could have enough to last until next year’s Burns Supper.

Whilst on the subject of the Carrick Burns Supper which I have been attending for well over thirty years and prior to that whilst in London I attended a number of the top Burn’s suppers, this one proved to be a great success, as good as ever I have been to.

All the speakers were excellent all very entertaining on the subject of Burns, the recitations by Stuart McKinlay were very well done and an entertainment in themselves, whilst Isobel Miller’s singing complimented a very good evening.

The Chairman, Tom Raffel, kept everything moving and nothing dragged with Malin Court presenting very efficiently a very good Burn’s supper complete with a wee dram.

The menu and list of proceedings finished with a very apt poem by Girvan’s own poet Gibb Pitt Jnr. which pleasantly rounded off the evening. ‘And noo while wit and wisdom last, wi’ fu’ he’rt hame let’s steer, trustin’ if’t be oor maker’s will, tae meet again next year’. I have been looking at a video concerned with putting in which we were encouraged to keep the bottom half of the body very still.

This could be achieved by turning your knees outwards and squeezing very hard the cheeks of your buttocks.

Hmm! I have yet to try it but the tutor on the video feels that it will provide 50% success with putts of eight feet.

Apparently he feels that eight foot putts always present quite a problem. Ahem!

I find all putts present me with a problem, but I pass this on in the hope that it will, if not bring about more success, will at least add a bit of fun to your game - when the weather improves that is.