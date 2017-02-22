Time trial season kicks off with ‘two-up’ ice breaker

The Scottish Time Trial season kicked off in time honoured fashion with the Ice Breaker ‘two-up’ ten mile event on Sunday morning.

Carrick Cycle Club fielded two pairs within the fully subscribed race that was held on the A78 bypass between Kilwinning and Irvine in mostly favourable conditions.

The Carrick CC pairing of Mark Skilling and Mick Robb set the early benchmark with an impressive time of 21 minutes and 2 seconds which for the most part looked like it could be just enough to secure the CCC duo the top spot of the day.

However, the Pro Vision pairing of John Archibald and David Griffiths kept the best until last with an outstanding time of 19 minutes and 49 seconds which pushed Robb and Skilling into second place.

In Bo’ness the Cyclocross season drew to a close at the 4th round of the Superquaich Series with Brian Yates and Paul Gibson taking to the starting grid. The 6th edition of the race attracted some fine riders with former European Champion Helen Wyman and American professional racer Jeremy Durin both signed up for the days proceedings.

Brian Yates capped off an excellent Cyclocross season by placing 21st with teammate Paul Gibson coming home in 53rd position.