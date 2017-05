Saturday at Girvan bowling club was the Alexander Fyfe Invitation Triples.

Many thanks to all the competitors and club members for organising this successful event. The winners were Gary Milne, Alexander Fyfe and Jim Black from Girvan. Runners up were I. Hannah, M. Kirkland and J. Kerr from Kilmarnock.

Willie Kiltie Memorial Trophy on Sunday. Winners : David Loch and Moira McNair. Runners up: Ian Ross and Susan Andrew.

Girvan Bowlers played the Willie Kiltie Memorial Trophy on Sunday. Winners : David Loch and Moira McNair. Runners up: Ian Ross and Susan Andrew.