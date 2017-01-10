Turnberry to continue to host national golf club charity challenge

The National Golf Club Challenge (NGCC), the UK’s largest inter-club charity golf competition, is pleased to announce a continued partnership with Trump Turnberry which will host the 2017 NGCC National Final.

An agreement has also been put in place for the legendary venue to continue to host the event through to 2020. The NGCC National Final has been played on the outstanding Ailsa course since 2011, giving NGCC finalists a golfing experience of a life time, from the historic club house, the stunning views, and the luxurious hotel, to the pinnacle of playing one of the most special and challenging golf courses in the world.

Golf clubs all over the UK are invited to take part in the 2017 National Golf Club Challenge, by holding a qualifier at their own club – at the same time as fundraising for On Course Foundation.

The aim of the event is to bring hundreds of golf clubs, and thousands of golfers together to compete against each other, at the same time as demonstrating their support for our injured and sick Forces Personnel. Golf clubs can register online to take part in the 2017 National Golf Club Challenge by going to www.ngcc.uk or calling 01780 765599.

Ricky Hall, Director of Golf at Trump Turnberry added: “It’s always a pleasure for us to welcome the finalists from The National Golf Club Challenge to Trump Turnberry and we’re thrilled to be chosen as the host venue, not just for 2017 but until 2020. The Ailsa provides a real test for the players, but also an enjoyable stretch of coastal golf that truly is second to none.

“It’s an honour for us to work alongside The National Golf Club Challenge team to deliver this event and help to support the great work that On Course Foundation does.”

On Course Foundation Managing Director Alistair McKay-Forbes said, “We have been inspired by the support from The National Golf Club Challenge since we announced our partnership in late 2015. The continuation of the agreement with Trump Turnberry brings an extra special incentive to the competition enticing more clubs to sign up for the challenge and raising much needed funds to help with the rehabilitation of our deserving beneficiaries. We thank Trump Turnberry for their continued support and look forward to working with them in 2017 and beyond.”

Stacey Jeffries, The National Golf Club Challenge Event Director said, “We are very pleased to continue to partner with Trump Turnberry. Our finalists always have an outstanding experience playing the National Final at such a prestigious, friendly, and welcoming venue. The renewed partnership will continue to play a key part in the success of the fundraising initiatives we carry out to support our heroes – to provide resources and ongoing support at a time when our injured troops need them the most.”