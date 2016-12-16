Turnberry turkey competition takes centre stage in Carrick

Well it is that time of year again when turkeys stop looking to the future, particularly last Saturday and Sunday when Turnberry Golf Club held their Turkey competition.

This was played over the Kintyre course and in the Saturday competition Scott Clare came in with 41 Stableford points off a 3 handicap to take home a turkey along with Ian Rorison on 40 points 5 handicap.

On Sunday the entry was somewhat sparse and Bill Clare came in to take home the only turkey with 34 points of handicap 14.

Well done to all who entered and no doubt those receiving a Trump Turkey will enjoy their Christmas dinner all the better.

Hmm! I wonder what a Trump turkey will taste like and naturally it will have all the trimmings, but what will they be to make us bring to mind the President elect of America. I hope to have the results of Girvan Golf Club’s December medal next week.

QUOTATIONS OF THE WEEK

Most golfers will remember Jean Van De Velde when he made the wrong decision at Carnoustie in 1999 which cost him the Open. He was interviewed the night before that fateful last round where he stated ‘Even if I shoot 90 tomorrow I’m going to enjoy it.

Maybe people will say ‘Oh he blew it’ or whatever. Maybe I’m going to blow it; it’s not the first time I have been there. What do you expect? You know I am not N0.1 in the world. My knees are going to touch each other on the first tee tomorrow. But let me tell you, I’m going to enjoy it.’ Well what can you say to that particularly in view of what happened. Jack Nicklaus once said ‘When we come down to the final holes some people find it very--- hard --- to breathe.’

TALES FROM THE CADDYSHACK.

We go through life looking to the future and as you get older you concentrate on hitting the ball up the fairway, not tempting the rough with a big drive. You then rely on the chip to the green and appreciate that getting the ball up to the hole is better than a fancy wedge shot that stops dead or even spins backwards no matter how good they look.

But then in your early years, that is depending on your age, you played with whatever clubs and balls came your way. Golf balls were always expensive and I can recall driving a golf ball that whistled in flight due to a cut on its surface. When you got to the green you changed it for a nearly new round ball to putt with. As your opponents were usually in the same position this was acceptable.

Many a left hander played with right handed clubs because left handed clubs were rarely available. You played most sports with whatever was available and what your friends played, and there was very little tuition mainly from your parents or these friends.

In those days there were no such things as digital distance measuring devices or laser rangefinders.

You were lucky to find a course which had yardage charts and everything had to be calculated with your own two eyes.

Sounds terrible does it not, but I am far more comfortable in taking the club my eyes suggest than anything that tells me the yardage to the green.

Now just think on it, nowadays you can have a GPS system which will not only tell you how far it is to the green even if the green is not in sight, but will also show you of any hazards that lie between you and the green plus be able to suggest what club you should use based on your past experience on that hole.

Just a thought on some Christmas gifts for the keen golfer who should always be encouraged to enjoy the sport and remember that it has been proved that golfers live longer.