Weather puts paid to February medal at Girvan course

I assume that due to weather conditions Girvan Golf course was closed and the Girvan Golf Club February medal due to be played on Sunday had to be postponed.

Further information on this will be on the Club notice board and in the Carrick Gazette. The Girvan Golf Club’s Subscription Secretary Bernie Mills will be in the Girvan clubhouse on Saturdays 12th and 19th of February between 11 and 11.30am to collect subscriptions for 2017.

Remember that you cannot enter the Girvan Golf Club’s March medal until your subscription has been paid. It is amazing the amount of golf advice that comes through the internet.

I recently watched a golfer tell of his approach to striking the ball stating that it should be written down, but talking so fast that his suggestion was impossible. After his instruction, with a full swing he hit the ball which then popped gently up into his hand. Well there you are even golf has a bit of fun available.

QUOTATIONS OF THE WEEK.

Gary Player ‘Golf is a puzzle without an answer. I’ve played golf for forty years and I still have’nt the slightest idea how to play’. Sam Snead on the pressures of golf ’I once shot a wild charging elephant in Africa and it still kept on charging at me until dropping to the ground at my feet. I wasn’t a bit scared. It takes a four foot putt to scare me to death.’ HMMM! Well all putts worry me, but a charging elephant??

TALES FROM THE CADDYSHACK

Golf is one of those sports you can always enjoy throughout life, it brings out all the pleasures anyone can anticipate, is not too strenuous and provides plenty of fresh air. For instance back in 1923 a golf addict sent a letter to ‘Golf Monthly’ as follows. ‘Mr. Jeston asked me if I would like a round at Sandwich. We set off in his Armstrong –Siddely immediately after lunch. The sun was hot. As we walked to the tee of the first championship links I had ever seen…ahead was sheer emerald of fairway, the grey green of rough and sand-hill. Above, the sky was starry with singing larks; there was a tiny shimmering breeze blowing into my face from Pegwell Bay. Three hours later I walked off the 18th. green. To describe what had happened was impossible. I was in a dream come true before I had dreamed it. I had been, as it were, in a controlled ecstasy not aware that ecstasy existed, only a little aware that control had come from outside me. Let me put down the traces of this divine visitation; I did seventeen holes in five strokes each; one I did in four. Eighty- nine strokes. My fives at the bogey-fours were never less than commendable, my fives at the bogey-fives were exciting, sometimes magical triumphs. All the round long ‘it was shining, it was lovely’ I was so light with joy I could feel the grasses under my feet growing me taller, as they grew. There were tiny flowers and traces of rabbits and the scent of hot dry sand, dry sweet grass, and the bitter sweet of salt- a tasty outdoor kitcheny smell. I have often tried to write a poem about golf, but I have never been able to.

This round was my poem of golf, perhaps that is the reason. ‘ A letter I thought worth repeating, it may be a bit long winded but the gentleman concerned was obviously not only a good golfer but could adequately express the pleasure of playing the game on a championship course at the same time appreciating all the beauties of nature. Golf is a gentle exercise which keeps the mind alert at the same time as exercising the body. There is nothing too strenuous in the game apart from pulling a trolley full of clubs, balls and equipment up a hill, but never forget to pause and smell the flowers along the way and enjoy it.