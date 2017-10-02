Wet and windy final club event of the year

A very wet and windy Sunday saw four members take part in the final club league event of the year, the Carwinshoch hill climb, writes Iona Fisher.

With road works closing the east side this gave the club members a vehicle free event. However, there were still plenty technical difficulties to keep the event competitive, an average gradient of 11.5%, several hairpin bends, wet challenging surfaces and although there was a welcome break in the rain a strong headwind met the riders as they reached the final corners. Ed Clifton has won this event the past 2 years and was the man to beat. With a time of 3mins 40seconds he proved once again to be “King of the Mountains” completing the Clifton hatrick. Other times were – Scott Knox 4.04, Harry Brawley 4.25 and Aileen Fisher 5.18.

On Saturday Ollie Kelly travelled to Ingliston to take part in the Scottish Youth Road Race Championships. Following on from last week’s success Ollie put in a superb performance to gain second place on the podium. Having moved up an age category this season, it has been an outstanding year for the young rider who is a junior member of Ayr Roads but races for Johnstone Jets.

With the start of the cyclocross season underway, John Gemmell travelled to Falkirk to take part in the event held in Callendar Park. Due to the 688 entries and adverse weather conditions, the course laid out in front of Callendar House soon became a mud bath, a common occurrence in this discipline.

The mid-week group of four riders took in the scenery of East Ayrshire travelling to Mauchline, Catrine, Cronberry, Cumnock for the obligatory coffee stop and thence home via Skares and Symington, a total of 55 miles.