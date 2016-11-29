TKS martial arts group celebrates the most successful period in its history

The last few weeks have been some of the most successful in TKS Martial Arts & Fitness’ recent history.

Last month a number of coaches and students were nominated in the South Ayrshire Sports Council Awards at Ayr Town Hall.

Rebeca Morgan won Young Volunteer of the Year, fellow Student Filip Przybysz picked up Young Achiever of the Year, and Sensei Luke Thorpe won Sports Personality of the Year while the TKS Tournament Team won Team of the Year.

The Tournament team have also been busy over the last couple of weeks with no fewer than five Scottish Titles coming to the club.

Firstly, a number of younger members attended a Youth Tournament at Galston in October, three of whom had never competed previously – Peter Eady, Olivia McEwan and Ben Kilpatrick.

The full Tournament Team headed to Paisley for the IAKSA Scottish Open. Eight team members competed, with four of them ending the day as Scottish Champions. Luke Thorpe defended his 2015 title; there were also successful defences of last year’s titles for Kris Graham and Filip Przybysz who also added a second title on the day. Annette Aston fought off teammate Sarah Cox to take the ladies title, the ladies also picked up the Team event.

Competition takes a break now for the Festive Period before kicking off again in February.

TKS are always welcoming new students and they run classes in Girvan, Maybole and at Tam’s Brig and Heathfield Community Centre in Ayr.

For more info on the classes check out their Facebook page, or call them on 01655 889977.