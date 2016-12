Primary One pupils in Girvan held their nativity play last week - ‘A Miracle In Town’.

The play is a simple retelling of the nativity story with angels, shepherds, kings, camels, stars and of course Mary and Joseph and the miracle himself, Jesus.

The angels at the Girvan P1 nativity

The directors were Mrs Shennan, Mrs Richardson and Miss Sharp and the angels’ director was Miss Dungavel.

Beth McKinnon from P7 drew the cover illustration for the programme.

The shepherds, stars, innkeepers and narrators.

McKenzie and Jack were kings and Harvey and Ava played Mary and Joseph.