Annual Christmas bazaar in Carrick

Santa Claus was in the ancient capital of Carrick for the annual Christmas Bazaar organised by the local Community Association.

He was making a return visit, having appeared the night before at the Christmas Lights switch on.

This time, instead of arriving on his sleigh with local VIPs, Santa accompanied Senga Mason, chair of the Association, and Maybole Pipe Band on foot as they walked up the High Street to the Town Hall where he took his place in his grotto.

That was where he spent the next few hours distributing presents to local children, helped by local Guides.

picture captions

sgck bazaar 1

The community association bazaar in Maybole

sgck bazaar 2

Some amazing christmas gifts were on offer at the stalls

sgck bazaar 3

Santa with some of the girl guides

sgck bazaar 4

These children had a great time meeting Santa