Ayrshire’s gardens open their doors for charity

Ayrshire’s gardens are once again opening to the public in aid of charity as part of the Scotland’s Gardens scheme.

Although many glorious country house gardens continue to participate in the programme, these are now joined by town and village gardens which have proved very popular amongst our visitors. Small gardens are encouraged to open as groups and often villages open with up to twenty five gardens.

What remains of fundamental importance is that each garden must have some horticultural interest and be of a certain standard.

In addition to the traditional, indeed renowned, home made teas that are available at the garden openings, plant and produce stalls, musical entertainment, quizzes/games for children and many other activities are frequently on hand. Some 200 charities, both large and small, benefit annually from the 40% gross of the takings that are donated to the charities chosen by the garden owners whilst 60% net continues to be given to Scotland’s Gardens’ beneficiaries.

The wonderful gardens of Golf Course Road owned by Linda and Graeme Finnie face the Firth of Clyde and Ailsa Craig at one end, and fields and the Isle of Arran at the other. All the gardens suffer from wind and salt spray, however they have a great variety of herbaceous plants and shrubs.

In general, the gardens to the front face the sea with the rear gardens in some cases being walled and affording more protection. The soil conditions are light well drained and sandy. OPENING; Sunday 9 July 1-5pm ADMISSIONS; £4.00, children under 12 free for entrance to all gardens.