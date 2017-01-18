Ballantrae’s thrift shop now open

The Thrift Shop, Main Street, Ballantrae will reopen today (Wednesday 18 January) after the festive holidays.

We invite you to visit our well stocked counters​ full of new bargains in all departments. Our opening hours are 10am to 12 noon on Monday to Friday and every afternoon from 2pm to 4pm.

Thanking former customers for their support for our BRICC Charity in the shop and a warm welcome to all new visitors, Hope we will see you soon and that you will find some items among our goods to suit your needs.