Battle of the soaps as awards night nears

In the early days of TV, entertainment and drama shows tended to be transmitted live. In time they became pre-recorded so if there were any mistakes during the making of a show, they could be put right before the programme aired.

However this past week we have seen a number of live light entertainment shows on ITV, with the broadcast of the Semi-Finals of Britain’s Got Talent. This year’s winner will be announced on the Final Show this coming Sunday evening from seven thirty. There is something special about a live entertainment show where things do not necessarily go according to plan! And while I feel that Tonight at the Palladium is an enjoyable programme, to me it misses something not being broadcast live! On Saturday night on ITV between eight o’clock and ten there is another big live show - this time coming from the Lowry Theatre. It is The British Soap Awards 2017. In previous years eager viewers would have heard who had won before watching the show unfold. Not so this year – as it is the first time it will be shown live. This should make the event rather more exciting. As before Philip Schofield will be the host and all the British soaps – Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Eastenders, Hollyoaks and Doctors will be competing against each another in various categories. The Best Actor, Actress and Soap awards will have been decided by the viewers. The remaining ten categories will have been chosen by a special Panel and will include among others: Best Comedy Performance; Best Young Actor; Best Newcomer; Best Single Episode; Best Storyline; and Scene of the Year. In addition there will be the Outstanding Achievement Awards. We all have our favourite soaps, characters and actors. I wonder how many of yours will win this year.