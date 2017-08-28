Behind the scenes at The Quay Zone

Want to have a look behind the scenes at some of Carrick’s oldest - and newest - buildings?

Girvan’s Quay Zone is this year joining the 28th annual Ayrshire Doors Open Day which takes place as usual over the first weekend of September in celebration of our built heritage.

In the Golden Jubilee year of organisers, Kyle and Carrick Civic Society, there will be over 50 venues to visit throughout the county.

Always popular in South Ayrshire is Ayr Sheriff and JP Court, where mock trials take place for Doors Open Day, and backstage tours of Ayr Gaiety Theatre. New this year is St Oswald’s Episcopal Church Maybole, celebrating its 170th anniversary.

At The Quay Zone, Girvan’s new leisure facility, behind-the-scenes tours are available on the Sunday 3 September between 10.30am and 15.45pm. As numbers are limited, ring 01465 915200 to book a tour!

New in North Ayrshire is Irvine Townhouse following extensive refurbishment, and Stonyholm Mill Kilbirnie, subject of regeneration and awaiting a new use. Kilwinning Abbey Tower is always popular with its superb views from the top. Irvine Royal Academy boasts one of the most extensive solar panel installations in Scotland to keep down energy costs.

New in East Ayrshire is Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Kilmarnock which has a magnificent painted chancel; The Club, founded 1884, which is a private gentlemen’s club; and Darvel Parish Church. Always popular is Auchinleck House rescued by the Scottish Historic Buildings Trust and then furnished by the Landmark Trust as a holiday let for 13. Unfortunately Barr Castle Galston has had to withdraw as, after starting work on a new roof, more repair work has been found to be necessary.

Guide tours of Skelmorlie Secret Bunker on Friday afternoon 8 September may be booked on 07513 504 115. There is a guided walk round Ayr on Saturday 9 September starting from the Cenotaph in Wellington Square at 3.00pm, and round Kilmarnock on Sunday 10 September starting from the Railway Station Platform 1, at 3.00pm.

Pick up a brochure from your local library throughout Ayrshire or tourist information office or council public counter. Ayrshire Doors Open Day is arranged by volunteers from Kyle and Carrick Civic Society with the support of volunteers who steward the buildings, and financial assistance for a free day from the three Ayrshire Council, the Energy Saving Trust, and co-ordinated by the Scottish Civic Trust. www.doorsopendays.org.uk