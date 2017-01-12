Bishop’s Christmas message of giving

The Girvan Rotary Club had a very important visitor recently to deliver a Christmas message. He was Idris Jones, the retired Anglican bishop of the Scottish Episcopal Church. He was the Bishop of Glasgow and Galloway from 1998 to 2009 and in addition, he served as Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church from 2006 to 2009.

The retired Bishop’s talk to the rotary members centred on ‘generosity’ and the ‘business of giving’. All members present enjoyed the talk, and after speaking Idris enjoyed the excellent meal provided by the Royal Hotel Girvan.

Pictured above left to right are Rev Jim Guthrie (retired) Dr James Flowerdew (Girvan Rotary President) and Idris Jones.

Idris graduated from St David’s University College, Lampeter, in 1964 with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree. He then studied for his Licentiate in Theology (LTh) at the University of Edinburgh.

He was ordained deacon in 1967 and priest in 1968. He was a curate at Stafford Parish Church until 1970. From 1970 to 1973 he was precentor of St Paul’s Cathedral in Dundee. Following this, he became team vicar of St Hugh’s in Gosforth for seven years. In 1980 he became rector of Montrose. He was awarded his doctorate by the New York Theological Seminary in 1984. In 1989 he became Anglican chaplain to the University of Dundee and Rector of Invergowrie. From 1992 to 1998 he was team rector of Ayr, Maybole and Girvan until his election as Bishop of Glasgow and Galloway.

Idris was elected as Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church by his fellow bishops on 18 May 2006, succeeding the retiring Bruce Cameron. Following a tied election result, his name was chosen as sole candidate by the drawing of lots, where he was unanimously elected as primus. He relinquished his primacy at midnight on 12 June 2009.