‘Blether’ session for Girvan

A ‘blether’ session is being held in Girvan’s McKechnie Institute on Saturday 9th September between 12-4pm.

There will be a selection of old images of Girvan to reminisce over.

Who remembers the Band Stand in its heyday? Crowning of May Queen? A dance at The Grand? The Beach Train ... and many more memories to be talked about. Working in the shops, shoes, bakers, hardware, all memories to be treasured and shared with like minded people.

Members of Tartan Jigsaw will also be on hand to record some of these memories to add to images going on exhibition in the McKechnie in October, the idea being to embed these links within the images to be accessed via your smartphone, iPad etc, to help bring History alive, our History. Look forward to seeing people there for a blether and a coffee.

The Mckechnie is well worth a look around too with Open Art exhibition on till end of September and also the celebratory exhibition about Ailsa Craig Lighthouse is on till then too. Upstairs Biff Smith collection on display and also why not enjoy a guided tour around Librarian House.