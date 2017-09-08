Boxing legend to spend an evening in Ayr

Boxing legend Chris Eubank is making a special appearance at Ayr Racecourse on November 24 for “An Evening With Chris Eubank”.

A world champion for more than five years and undefeated in his first ten years as a professional, Chris remained undefeated at middleweight.

He held the WBO middleweight and super-middleweight titles, scoring victories over six world champions during his career.

Chris, who was never short of self belief, was one of the most recognisable and outspoken celebrities of the 1990s and had many high profile fights against the likes of Steve Collins, Joe Calzaghe and Nigel Benn. He fought 52 times, winning 45, 23 by knockout.

His visit to Ayr will see fans treated to two 45 minute presentations in the Ayrshire Suite at the Racecourse with Chris thrilling the audiences with many tales and anecdotes from his illustrious career in the ring.