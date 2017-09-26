Burns play area is ‘first footed’

A new play area inspired by the life, works and words of the bard opened at the National Trust for Scotland’s Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Alloway on Saturday 23 September.

The fantastic new facility includes a mini Burns Cottage, Tam o’ Shanter zip wire, Witches Cauldron roundabout and Auld Kirk climbing wall and makes a feature of the Scots language which is used throughout the award-winning museum.

Local families ‘first footed’ the new play area, which has been named Scots Wa-Hey, on Saturday. Sophie Oliver School of Dance helped launch the new fun-filled facility.