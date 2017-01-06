Burns supper for Maybole 500

Maybole Community Council has secured funding from Ayrshire LEADER, Heritage Lottery, Ayrshire Youth Arts Network and North Carrick Community Benefit Fund to deliver a new and exciting project that will mark the 500th anniversary of Maybole receiving its Burgh of Barony status in 1516.

One of the first events to be held is a Burns Supper.

This will be held in Maybole Town Hall on Saturday, February 4 at 6.30pm.

This is a mixed event aimed at both male and female guests and the evening will consist of a 5 course meal, guest speakers, recitations of the Bard’s poetry, musical guests and the skirl of the pipes.

Tickets are limited to 150 and cost of £25 per person. They are available from Robert Green whose the contact details are: email: robertgreen2809@gmail.com or by text: 07411242061.

Closing date for applications will be January 25, 2017.