Carrick well represented at youth awards

150 nominations have been whittled down to 43 finalists — who will be lucky enough to scoop a coveted South Ayrshire Youth Forum Award?

These prestigious awards recognise and celebrate the achievements and often unsung efforts of young people aged between 14 and 25 years who live in South Ayrshire.

Those nominated have excelled in art, sport, entertainment or have gone out of their way to help others. The finalists have taken a step further and been recognised as inspirational not only by their peers but in the wider community too.

The breadth and depth of finalists for the 2016 awards is fantastic; we have eco gardeners, budding sportsmen, fundraisers and performers.

An experienced panel of youth workers and staff from the voluntary sector went through all the nominations, it was a difficult task but they settled on the following finalists for each category:

Entertainment

Ayr Academy Choir (Ayr)

Natasha Murray (Ayr)

Zoe McIlwraith (Ayr)

Personal Achievement in Sport

Jack Brown (Maybole)

Ben Coughtrie (Ayr)

William McLelland (Ayr)

Helping the Community in Sport

Alex Galloway (Dundonald)

Kieran Gray (Troon)

Miguel McIntosh (Ayr)

Sustainability

Girvan Academy Environmental Project (Girvan)

Prestwick Academy Eco group (Prestwick)

Southcraig Senior Pupils (Ayr)

Democracy

Emily Lucas (Ayr)

Kai Green (Ayr)

Citizenship

Ayr Academy Senior Charity (Ayr)

Gabrielle McEwan (Girvan)

Kieran Robb (Lugar) *Studies at Carrick Academy

Volunteering

John Watson (Prestwick)

Robyn McGeorge (Girvan)

Russell McEwan (Prestwick)

Community Involvement

Aaron Sloan (Girvan)

Morgan Boyle (Ayr)

Troy Clark (Prestwick)

Learning and Development

Adam Green (Ayr)

Russell McEwan (Prestwick)

Zoe Hopkins (Girvan)

Unsung Hero

Louise Baillie (Ayr)

Mitchell Lamont (Ayr)

Young Adult Carers (Ayr)

Health

NPS Drama Group (Ayr)

Peer Educations (Ashleigh Withers + Shania Charlton) (Ayr)

Art

Billy Chalmers (Ayr)

Kimberly McGill (Alloway)

Lucy Pye (Ayr)

SAYF Member of the Year

Carla McGough (Tarbolton)

Eilidh Cameron (Prestwick)

Jessica Hartshorn (Ayr)

Paid Staff Award

Jacqueline Alcroft

Lyndsay McRoberts

Sasha Brown (Minishant)

Volunteer Staff Award

Emma Hyslop

Pauline Patterson (Prestwick)

Ray Campbell (Troon)

Councillor Margaret Toner, Lifelong Learning Portfolio Holder for South Ayrshire Council said: “It’s a great feeling to know that so many young people in South Ayrshire are excelling in their chosen field or offering support in many different ways.

“All of those nominated should be really proud of their achievements. They have enriched the lives of others and deserve this recognition. As for our finalists, they are going to make it really difficult for the judges but it’s a task I know the judges look forward to as they are inspired just like the rest of us.

“As always, I am staggered by the talent and selflessness of all our finalists and no matter the result, you are all winners.”

Codie Hodge, Chair of the South Ayrshire Youth Forum said: “These awards are really important as they show just how active young people are in helping to support people in need throughout our communities.

“All of those nominated are ambassadors for South Ayrshire either through their personal achievements or off the back of the important work they do. Well done to the all those nominated and our finalists”

The award ceremony will take place on 15 December at Troon Concert Hall.

For more information email SAYFawards@south-ayrshire.gov.uk or call 01292 559390.