College hosts The Voice auditions

ITV show The Voice is holding auditions at Ayrshire College on Monday 24 April.

Ayrshire College will host the event, which is not limited to students from the College, at its Ayr Campus from 2pm.

The Voice is open to solo artists and duos, and performers must be aged 16 or over. Acts will sing in front of two talent scouts at the College in the hope of progressing.

Scouts from ITV talent show The Voice will also be dropping into an Ayrshire open mic night.

From 7.30pm Elliots in Prestwick’s Sunday Session Open Mic Night on 23 April at the Buzzworks venue will welcome all solo and duo acts over 16 by October 2017.