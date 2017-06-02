Community garden to celebrate 10 years

Girvan Community Garden is celebrating its 10th birthday this year!

A special celebration party is being held on June 24 with past volunteers and those who were involved in the garden in some form over the years being invited along to say a huge thank you for their support.

The garden volunteers want to show how the garden has developed and flourished in the last decade.

The celebrations will begin at around 4pm with a semi-formal gathering of invited guests and shortly after the gates will be open to the public.