Community transport information event in Girvan

A new group is looking for public input on community transport needs in Girvan and the surrounding area.

South Ayrshire Community Transport (SACT) will be hosting an information event on Wednesday, February 8 in the Carrick Opportunities Centre in Henrietta Street, Girvan.

The group have been allocated funding from the European Leader programme and are hoping to begin a 3-day a week service linking Barr and Girvan. For the rest of each week the minibus will be available for community groups to hire.

The group would like people in the area, both individuals and those representing community groups, to come along to the event and tell them what the community transport needs are in the area and how they want the bus to be used.

Tea and coffee is available and all are welcome to the event which runs from 10am to 12 noon.

South Ayrshire Community Transport (SACT) is a consortium of a number of local community transport operators and other interested third sector organisations and community groups including Access to Employment; VASA; South Ayrshire Council; Strathclyde Partnership for Transport; Strokefolk; the Red Cross; Kyle Stroke Group; Adventure Centre for Education; Whitlett Victoria Football Club and others.

The group, which is also a registered charity, aim to develop a coordinated community transport sector for South Ayrshire.