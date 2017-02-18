Competition to find images for 2018 hospice calendar

The Ayrshire Hospice is once again running their photographic competition to find new, stunning images for the 2018 hospice calendar.

This year’s theme is “Lochs, rivers and hillsides featuring Ayrshire landmarks” and is open to individual interpretation by amateur photographers.

The closing date for the competition is on Sunday 7th May 2017. Full terms and conditions can be found on the hospice website: www.ayrshirehospice.org/how-you-can-help/fundraising/photographic-competition/ or call 01292 288 488.