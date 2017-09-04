Countdown to Carrick carnival of light

The countdown has begun for Faces n Places - the 2017 Carrick Carnival of Light on the 21st of October.

The CRAG Community Arts team will be working throughout Carrick to make the 21st of October a magical night of lanterns and light with giant heids n hooses taking to the streets for a pageant the sicht of which has never been seen.

The spectacular finale in 2016

The 2017 Lantern Procession schools and community workshops get underway this week with the first community lantern workshop taking place in a new venue, the North Parish Church Hall in Girvan this Saturday the 9th of September from 10am-5pm.

Workshops will take place every Saturday - North Parish Church 9th and 16th Sept 10-5pm; Girvan Scout Hall 23rd , 30th Sept, 7th and 14th October 10-5pm.

Please Ring 01465 715621 if you need further information. Old clothes are advisable and please note that all children must be accompanied by an adult. Everyone welcome, come and give it a go!!

CRAG are in the process of planning the 2017 community workshop programme so if you or your group want to get involved in this year’s project why not give us a ring, All you need to provide is a space we can provide the tuition and materials.

CRAG has been successful in securing Grant funding from Awards For All, South Ayrshire Council and Hadyard Hill Wind Farm Trust and are continuing to fundraise with their next monthly car boot in Catholic Church Hall on the 24th of October from 10am. Please phone 01465 715621 to book.

Stalls are £10 so come and clear out your clutter and make some cash. Donations for the tombola or CRAGs bric a brac stall are very welcome with all funds going to the lantern procession.

Donations of cash or in kind are also very welcome every penny counts as we try to make sure that the 2017 project shines ...

The CRAG Community Arts team need your help to make sure that the 2017 project is a success give us a phone or drop us a line at crartsg@hotmail.com or facebook carrick light fest to find out what you can do.

We need stewards, lantern builders, shorefront burn crew, car boot helpers, committee members et al come and have a chat on Saturday and learn what you can do to make the arts happen in Carrick, everyone welcome