Create an artwork for Burns museum

The Robert Burns Birthplace Museum in Alloway has opened a call for local artists to create pieces inspired by Burns to go on display there.

Curator Sean McGlashan is looking for Ayrshire-based artists to make works that measure 25 centimetres by 25 centimetres on the theme of Robert Burns, Alloway Auld Kirk, Brig o’ Doon, Burns Monument or Burns Cottage.

The deadline for delivering submissions to the museum is 11 March.

The pieces will feature in an exhibition running from March to August. This is the latest in a series of art exhibitions at the award-winning museum which has established itself as a hub for the arts in Ayrshire.