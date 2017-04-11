Easter egg hunt at Culzean

Ayrshire National Trust for Scotland properties Culzean Castle and Country Park and the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum will mark the start of the charity’s 2017 visitor season next weekend when they take part in one of Scotland’s biggest Easter events – the annual Cadbury Egg Hunt.

Forty-seven locations across Scotland have taken delivery of over 36,000 Cadbury chocolate treats for children in readiness for what is expected to be the Trust’s largest visitor weekend of the year.

Running from Friday 14 – Monday 17 April, the 2017 Cadbury Egg Hunt marks the 10th anniversary of the National Trust for Scotland’s partnership with the confectionery brand – a venture that helps to fund vital conservation work.

Stuart Maxwell, Ayrshire and Arran General Manager for the National Trust for Scotland said; “We’re expecting thousands of children to join us this Easter to enjoy a fun-filled, family adventure at one of our sites. As well as helping us to raise vital revenue to continue our conservation work, our unique partnership with Cadbury, now in its 10th year, means that we have the perfect opportunity to introduce our wonderful locations to many thousands of families up and down the country and show them what an amazing family day out a visit to one of our properties makes.”