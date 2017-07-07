Ecumenical Gathering at Crossraguel

This year’s annual ecumenical service held at Crossraguel Abbey marked the end of the outdoor events celebrating the 500th anniversary of Maybole being created a burgh in 1516.

Unlike the Jousting and Gala/Pageant events, however, which were held in beautiful sunshine, the Crossraguel service had to be cut short due to heavy rain and a strong wind.

Organised by Maybole Council of Churches, the service this year was led by Rev Jim Geen, St Oswald’s Church, and the opening prayer was by Rev Jim Guthrie, Maybole Parish Church.

Hymns were chosen by Jean Dunn, Maybole Parish Church; Maureen McElroy, Our Lady & St Cuthbert’s Church; Moira Gill, Maybole Baptist Church; and Marilyn Pope, St Oswald’s Church, although not all were sung.

Readings were by Doreen Qua and Ruth Mundell, Maybole Council of Churches.

Bishop William Nolan, Roman Catholic Bishop of Galloway, delivered the homily and Rev Jim Geen, St Oswald’s Church blessed the King and Queen, Liam Grant and Abi Baillie.

Carrick Children’s Talent and Voices sang I Believe in Angels and You Raise Me Up.

Unfortunately, the weather had deteriorated and the service was quickly brought to a close with everyone making their way to Maybole Town Hall.

Invited guests included the Marquess and Marchioness of Ailsa, Lord David and Lady Anne Kennedy; Provost Helen Moonie and Depute Provost William Grant. Thanks go to Maybole Council of Churches for organising the event together with the Community Association; also Historic Environment Scotland for permission to use the Abbey.