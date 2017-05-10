Events galore at this year’s Ayr County Show

Ayr County Show offers a great day out for the whole family to enjoy with loads to see and do on Saturday, May 13.

Hundreds of animals of a wide variety of breeds will be judged throughout the morning.

The Light Horse & Pony classes will start at 8.00am, British Show Jumping classes at 8.45am & Clydesdale Horse classes at 10.00am. While the Cattle & Sheep classes start at 9.30am and Sticks & Crooks at 10am.

For the second year running we have added for The Clydesdale Horse Section; a Stud Cart Mare or Gelding driven by a Lady or Gentleman, this will take place in the Main Ring at approx. 1.00pm. The individual Champion animals from each section meet in the main ring around mid-afternoon for the Champion of Champions to be judged and the winner be presented with the £1000 Prize sponsored by Rotherwood Furniture. This, along with the Grand Parade of Livestock, are sights to behold.

Our Goats section is not held at the Racecourse, we are running a back to back show with the Ayrshire Goat Club on Saturday 13th & Sunday 14th May at Craig Wilson Livestock Auction Mart. Please pop along to support them.

We are delighted that our local Young Farmers District have organised this competition once again for 2017. This will take place in The Main Ring at 9.30am. Trade Stand Exhibitors are major contributors to the show’s success; Agricultural shows are still significant business days and continue to offer a great shop window to the rural economy, we welcome companies large and small to continue their support of this event in the Scottish Agricultural Calendar.

This year we look forward to welcoming and celebrating one of our Trade Exhibitor’s 150th Anniversary; Pollock Farm Equipment are celebrating their 150th years of which 140 plus have attended Ayr County Show; it is a significant achievement for a company to reach its one hundred and fiftieth anniversary. It is an even greater achievement if that company is a Scottish agricultural implement and machine maker: few of them have reached that milestone.

Ayr County Show are excited to announce Lidl Football Zone will be attending the 2017 event. ‘Can you score a peach or bend it like a banana? Come and have a go at Lidl’s interactive family football experience at this year’s show. As a lead partner of grassroots football, Lidl are working with The Scottish FA to encourage 5-12 year old girls and boys to play more football.

All activities are designed with fun and skills in mind, with accredited Scottish FA coaches on hand to offer advice and information about local Lidl Skills Centres.’ Lidl Football Zones for children and families, try the challenges, sample our fresh British produce, win prizes and learn new skills from Scottish FA coaches.

A marquee full of great gifts ideas and many bespoke items, this Marquee is always a very popular place where exhibits from the WRI are staged and Sticks & Crooks Competition takes place.

The Food Marquee will house a variety of food manufacturers & retailers, most of them local and members of ‘Taste Ayrshire’ where they will have a chance to market & sell local produce and promote its importance to buy local. Cook School Scotland will be part of the support supplying a pop up kitchen where demo’s will take place throughout the day with local chefs from Cook School Scotland & Ayrshire College demonstrating with local produce.

We will have Ayr & District Bee keepers Association and for the kids The Royal Highland Educational Trust (RHET) children’s corner where we can’t forget RHEETA their fibre glass milking cow will be making an appearance to say a big happy ‘MOO’ to everyone.

For the kids we have FREE Face Painting by The Wearable Art Company and FREE Balloons & Glitter Tattoos by Rainbow Twisters

YF Handicrafts are set up in SAYFC marquee.

Also in the marquee exhibits for the Craftsmanship Competition where members will be submitting their handmade Wine Racks along with West Area County Cook Competition and Bake Off Competition. Young Farmers Stock judging competition will take place at 1.30pm in judging rings.”

All of the above plus Owl Magic, Daffy Dill Entertainment, Bunny Luv Mobile Petting Zoo, Ayrshire Vintage Tractor & Machinery Club, The Army, The Royal Scots Guards, Chainsaw Carving displays & demonstrations, Pipers, ‘TRUCK AYR’, Catering Facilities, Bar, Children’s Bouncy Slide and Funfair rides makes Ayr County Show a great day out for the whole family.