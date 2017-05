Girvan Scout Group’s next prize bingo and raffle night will be held on Friday 12th May at 7.30pm, in the Scout Hall at 9 Glendoune Street.

Regular players will know that this is one week later than the Group’s normal Bingo timetable.

Why not treat yourself to an inexpensive and enjoyable night out at Girvan Scout Hall, helping the Group to raise funds at the same time.