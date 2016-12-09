Fiddlers’ event of the year

It’s the Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra event of the year later this month.
The orchestra’s famous Christmas Concert returns to Ayr Town Hall on Saturday 17th December.
Tickets available from Orchestra members or the Ayr Gaiety Box Office 01292 288235.
Ayr Choral Union’s annual Christmas Concert is always a popular event. this year it take splace at Ayr Town Hall on Sunday, December 18. The programme covers everything from traditional Christmas music to popular carols to more jazzy numbers – something for everyone!