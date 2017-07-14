First Ayrshire performance for playwright

Ayr’s Gaiety Theatre is to play host to Ayrshire’s debut performance of “The Price of A Fish Supper”.

The play, by local playwright, Catherine Czerkawska, has been performed to great success at Oran Mor in Glasgow, The Edinburgh Festival and aired on Radio 4. However, this will be the first performance in Ayrshire.

Ken O’Hara’s MAD PRODUCTIONS brings the play to The Gaiety on 6th & 7th September and is directed by Isi Nimmo.

Ken O’Hara plays the part of Rab, an alcoholic, ex-fisherman, a kind of modern-day Ancient Mariner, who tells tales of his childhood, adventures at sea with the fishing fleet and speaks tempestuously about the demise of the fishing industry.

Ken says, “Rab takes us on a journey filled with pawky humour, nostalgia and bitterness but ends with a glimmer of hope! It promises to be a memorable production of this play by an Ayrshire writer about Ayrshire people and an industry that many will relate to.”

Tickets are available from the Gaiety Box Office 01292 288235 or online at www.thegaiety.co.uk