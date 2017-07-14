First of new eight-part series for Nadiya

These days there are many people who participate in reality or games shows. For the vast majority of them they are famous for a short time and then are seldom seen again. However sometimes someone does so well on their show that they end up with a television career.

The most famous example is perhaps Rylan Clark-Neal who went from participating in the X Factor into appearing in a number of programmes including Celebrity MasterChef.

I doubt that when Nadiya Hussain entered the Great British Bakeoff in 2015, she could have imagined how much it was going to change her life. Since winning that competition she has written various books and participated in several TV shows.

This Monday at 8.30pm on BBC2 there is the first of her new eight part series, called Nadiya’s British Food Adventure. In it she tours the United Kingdom meeting local food producers and pioneers and from them getting some ideas before she creates some delicious new recipes.

In the first programme she talks about one of the things that she learned to make as a child – cheese scones with chive butter. From there she travels to the outskirts of Oxford where she meets an asparagus farmer called Imogen who teaches Nadiya how to harvest asparagus using specially designed equipment. Nadiya then produces a five spice stir fry which includes asparagus.

From there Nadiya goes to Milton Keynes where she meets Turan who runs a cooking school which teaches people how to smoke their own food. That meeting inspires Nadiya to create her own smoked haddock welsh rarebit. The final dish Nadiya creates is an Eton mess cheesecake which includes candy striped mini meringues and chocolate swirled strawberries.