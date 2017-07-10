Gearing up for Girvan’s harbour gala

Organisers of Girvan Harbour Gala are reminding car-booters they have to bring their own tables this year.

The organisers say they have had many enquiries on the subject, but due to cuts to gala day funding by South Ayrshire Council the station is unable to provide tables this year.

A statement from the organisers said: “The harbour gala is a huge event for us which we as a volunteer crew plan, set up and organise utilising the crew at the station to the very max not only in the many months planning but also on the day as well as staying operational throughout.

“We have tried hard to resolve this but as you know the council’s retracted funding for galas that provided stalls and tables limited what could be realistically achieved, we believe this decision has now been reversed but not for the current fiscal year, and we will be looking to interact with them regarding next year and future galas in regards to tables and stalls.”

The Harbour Gala on 23rd July 12-4pm will be the last one for outgoing Mersey Class lifeboat ‘Silvia Burrell’ she has seen her fair share of Galas, training and shouts and served the crew and community well, why not come along to Girvan Harbour Gala and see her in action.