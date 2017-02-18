Generous donations so far for primary school auction

Ballantrae Primary School parent council is holding an auction on Saturday 25th February at Ballantrae Community Hall.

Entry is £1 and refreshments available. On Friday 24th February from 12 noon - 2pm the hall is open to receive any donated items and on Saturday 25th February viewing is from 1pm – 2pm with the auction 2pm - 4pm.

Examples of items generously donated so far include; Case of Wine from Lord & Lady Inchcape, Champagne Afternoon Tea for two at Glenapp Castle, Yasmins Meal for 2, Corner Vets – Walking Stick. Any donations of items would be very much appreciated. For enquiries please contact Susan Nutt on 01465 831317. Examples; Small items of furniture, Garden items, Toys, Unwanted Gifts.