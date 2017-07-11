Giants of aviation joining forces

Two giants of aviation North of the Border have joined forces, as Loganair is announced as a major sponsor of the Scottish International Airshow.

Scotland’s Airline will support the event, taking place in Ayr on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3, September.

World famous aircraft display team, the Red Arrows will be the box-office highlight, flaunting their skills in the sky on Sunday 3rd, wowing an expected 180,000 attendees with a thrilling aerobatic performance.

The public will have the chance to see modern jet fighters alongside the vintage Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster aircrafts.

Crowds will also be treated to a mock military exercise by the Royal Navy and Royal Marines who will perform a staged beach invasion and role demonstration.

This is the first time Loganair, which operates services to 28 destinations across the UK, Ireland and Norway has been involved with the event as a sponsor – marking the milestone by showing off some of the aircraft within its fleet.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s Commercial Director said: “This is a major year for Loganair, celebrating our 55th anniversary while finalising preparations to commence ‘flying solo’ outside of a franchise arrangement, for the first time in 14 years.

“Given the magnitude of the occasion it seemed fitting to partner with the Scottish International Airshow – one of the highest-calibre and most prestigious family events in the UK.

“We’re expecting big crowds and our pilots are looking forward to showing off the fleet, which will be liveried in the airline’s newly branded tartan pattern.

“It’s definitely going to be a fantastic weekend and one we’re honoured to be involved with.”

The Scottish International Airshow started in 2014 and has grown rapidly to become the country’s biggest family event. In 2016 over 120,000 people attended the two-day show with turnout expected to significantly increase once again, injecting approximately £15 million into the local economy.

Danny Anderson, Director of the Airshow said: “Loganair will be demonstrating one of their Saab aircraft in our Saturday and Sunday air displays at Ayr and also be present on the showground site”