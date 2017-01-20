Grants visit for Living with Leisure group

If you are over 50 years old and looking for fun and friendship, why not come along to the Community Centre on a Monday afternoon and join in with Girvan’s Living with Leisure group.

On 23rd January we will be having a return visit by Kim Wilson who will be telling us more about the work of Grant’s Distillery. Grant’s are the biggest local employer, it is always good to see it expanding and providing more opportunities for local people.

Doors open for the club at 1.15pm for a 1.45pm start. We conclude with coffee and chat.