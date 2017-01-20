Green gym and woodland walks at hospital

NHS Ayrshire & Arran has teamed up with The Conservation Volunteers, Green Exercise Partnership, Forestry Commission and Scottish Natural Heritage to encourage patients, staff, visitors and the wider community to use the green space on the University Hospital Ayr campus.

Over the past two years we have developed two woodland walks in the grounds of University Hospital Ayr and Ailsa Hospital. They can be used for walking, taking in nature or spending time relaxing or recuperating in peaceful surroundings.

In addition to the walks, a Green Gym is starting on 25 January, from 10am to 1pm. The gym is for anyone who is interested in getting fit, has an interest in the outdoors, or loves practical conservation work. It is free and open to everyone.