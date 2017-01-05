History group’s railway talk

The first meeting of Girvan & District History Society in 2017 has been re-scheduled for January 12.

The meeting has been re-scheduled for Thursday 12th January at 7pm. at the Mc Kechnie Institute, Dalrymple Street. Girvan.

Members and guests are asked to please note the changes.

The title of the evening’s talk by Bob Smillie is “Observations from the Footplate”- A history of South Ayrshire Railways.

The society’s Ian Jones said: “We are very privileged to have Bob, a native of Kilmarnock, to reminisce about his working life as a fireman and driver on the many of types of Engines used on local lines throughout Ayrshire.

“He began his career in 1948 working until 1951 on the Maidens and Dunure Light Railway.

“Bob campaigned exhaustively to have this line retained to Butlin’s Holiday Camp in the late 1960s but without success, the last trains running on Saturday 7th September 1968.

“After some time working in London for the National Union of Railwaymen in the late 1970s Bob returned to his old duties as a driver until his retirement in 1991.

“Come along and learn of the characters, the anecdotal happenings and personal experience of someone so well versed and familiar with this part of the country’s Railway History.”

Entrance; Members £1, non-Members £2, this includes a cup of tea and a biscuit! All interested parties made most welcome.