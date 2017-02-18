History society to hear talk on Quintinshill rail disaster

Girvan & District History Society’s February meeting is in the McKechnie Institute Dalrymple Street. Girvan, on Wednesday 22nd February at 7.30pm.

Please note the change of day to Wednesday from our usual Thursday.

Robin Nelson is the Speaker for Tuesday 22nd February and the subject for the evening is the Quintinshill Rail Disaster which occurred on the 22nd May 1915, close to the Signal Box.

This terrifying incident resulted in the deaths of over 220 with 246 injured. Entrance: £1 for members, non-members £2,this includes a cup of tea and a biscuit. All interested parties made most welcome.