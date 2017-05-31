Hospice celebrates volunteers week

Ayrshire Hospice is celebrating Volunteers’ Week (1-7 June) in recognition of over 600 volunteers who dedicate their time and skills to the hospice throughout the year.

Volunteers have a powerful impact on the delivery of hospice services. Last year alone, over 600 volunteers contributed a cumulative 126,000 hours of support across 50 different roles. Furthermore, 58 hospice volunteers, with a cumulative total of 1,024 years’ service, were presented with a Long Service Award.

Whether supporting hospice patients and families, helping with administration, or helping to raise much needed funds, volunteers at the hospice are highly valued and integrated members of every team. Volunteer roles are spread across every area of the hospice enabling the organisation to offer a broad range of services seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Mandy Yule, Chief Executive said: “We are extremely grateful to all of our volunteers for the invaluable support they provide - without them it would be extremely difficult to deliver the exceptional hospice service that we do. With the help of volunteers from the local Ayrshire community we can reach more people with life-limiting illness across Ayrshire, offer a broader range of services, make our budgets go further and allow everyone to have more quality time to give. It is important that we celebrate our volunteers’ contributions, recognising the significant amount of time they donate as well as the vast skills and experience they bring to our organisation”.

Hospice volunteers are quick to champion the benefits of volunteering and how rewarding it can be. Hospice ward catering volunteer, Mhairi Davidson said: “It is very rewarding to see a patient’s face light up when you walk into their room and to know that the simplest thing you do for them makes a difference to their day. I really feel honoured to be here.”

The benefits of volunteering extend even further, with many volunteers broadening their skillset on the role. A recent UWS graduate, Aimee-Lee Brown took advantage of her experience as a music volunteer at the hospice into the job market:

“Volunteering at Ayrshire Hospice has been very beneficial for me – I have gained experience and qualifications which definitely stand out on my CV”.

If you would you like to find out more about volunteering please visit at https://www.ayrshirehospice.org/join-team/recruitment/current-opportunities-volunteers/ or call 01292 269200. The hospice is always looking for help and has many interesting opportunities across different roles including retail, fundraising, catering, gardening, complementary therapy and pet therapy.

The Ayrshire Hospice holds the Volunteer Friendly Award - a quality standard awarded to organisations who: Celebrate volunteers contributions, Involve volunteers, Make volunteering happen, Promote fair & equal volunteering and Identify specific volunteering roles and tasks, and recruit successfully.

Volunteers’ Week is a national, annual campaign, which was established in 1984, to recognise the contribution volunteers make to our communities every day. Charities across the UK will hold events to thank their volunteers and celebrate the power of volunteering in bringing communities together.