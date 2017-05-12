How will the UK do at Eurovision this year?

The big live TV event this coming week will be the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest. The Final will be screened on BBC1 on Saturday evening from 8pm right through to approximately 11.30pm.

It will be interesting to see how well the UK’s entry does this year. In the early days the UK tended to perform well in the competition even although the entries did not always win the number one spot.

In recent years unfortunately things have not gone so well for the UK with its entries scoring very few points. Will this year see a change of fortunes?

Our 2017 representative, Lucie Jones, will be singing Never Give Up On You, which reflects the UK’s determination to keep on trying. This entry was interestingly enough co-written by Emmelie de Forest who was the winner of Eurovision 2009. This year there are forty two participating countries. Thirty six of these countries will have had to compete in two Semi-Finals screened on BBC Four on Tuesday and Thursday night from 8pm – 10 p.m. Twenty of these acts will get through and will join the acts from Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom for the Grand Final. The setting for this year’s Final is Kyiv and the hosts will be Oleksandr Skichko, Volodymyr Ostapchuk and Timur Miroshnychenko. As in previous year the person in the commentary box for UK viewers will be Graham Norton. To decide this year’s winner, points from the juries in all 42 participating countries will be announced. Following that, the viewers’ points from all these countries will be added up and revealed from the lowest to the highest. The entry with the most points will be declared this year’s winner and will be invited to sing their winning song once more! Ian K.