Hugh and Friends charity Christmas concert

When local group ‘Hugh and Friends’ met recently to decide which charities should benefit from this year’s “Night of Christmas Music” several members had been impressed by a recent series on the work of the lifeboats and their crews.

Some had not realised that this service is funded purely by donations. At the same time others pointed out that almost all families were touched by dementia in some form and one singer was able to say that Ayr Dementia Association struggled to meet its commitments in these difficult times.

The group then agreed that the proceeds from the show on Sunday, December 18 at 7.30pm in the Carrick Centre would be split between these charities and as usual the Ayrshire Hospice.

There will be a raffle on the night and donations of prizes would be greatly appreciated.

As a further incentive to attend, excellent homemade mincemeat pies and shortbread will be on sale at the interval.