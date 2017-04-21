Hugh and Friends take on the challenge

Local group “Hugh and friends” thought that last year’s “Cameron’s Concert “ was to be their last venture in support of Glasgow’s Children’s hospital as the old Yorkhill Hospital had closed and its patients been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

However, on learning that help was still needed to provide all the little extras that make a hospital stay less taxing for young children, they decided to have another fundraiser in the Carrick centre on April 28 at 7.30pm.

This decision led to last year’s challenger coming up with a completely different request!

Hugh told us, “After the success of Elgar’s Nimrod, we might have anticipated another classical piece but certainly not the one which he has chosen. Given that it includes a very generous donation to our cause we will, of course, accept the challenge. Come along on the night to hear the outcome. As usual, there will be a raffle for which prizes will be welcome.”